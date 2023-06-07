Gurnee police warn residents after potential bear sighting

Gurnee police issued a warning to residents Wednesday morning after officials were alerted to the potential sighting of a black bear.

Police said that officers were alerted to the potential presence of a bear near the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Route 132 at around 8:45 a.m., and searched the surrounding area shortly afterwards.

While police said that a bear was not found, residents are encouraged to stay away from the animal if encountered, and to contact Gurnee police who will work with local wildlife authorities to respond.

More information on what to do if you encounter a bear can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.