‘Do Not Approach:' Lake County Sheriff's deputies respond to black bear

The Lake County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to residents on social media late Saturday, urging anyone who may encounter a black bear to not approach the animal.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 7:47 p.m. that deputies were on the scene of a loose black bear in the 24100 block of West Deer Ridge Lane in unincorporated Antioch. In the tweet, deputies advised people to "not approach the bear" and to call law enforcement if they happen to spot it.

Deputies are on the scene of the loose black bear just spotted in the 24100 block of W DEER RIDGE LN, Unincorporated Antioch. We have the Department of Natural Resources on the way. DO NOT APPROACH THE BEAR! If you see it, please call local law enforcement, so they can direct DNR pic.twitter.com/d9JLWjrvl1 — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) June 11, 2023

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was contacted and was on its way to the location as of late Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The sighting comes just days after a black bear was possibly spotted Wednesday morning in Gurnee. In that instance, a bear was believed to have been seen at around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Route 132. But after a search, no animal was located.