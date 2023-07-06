What to know about Bears Family Fest, Bears Training Camp as tickets go on sale

It may only be July, but football season is just around the corner and Chicago Bears fans can catch a first glimpse of it next month at both the Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, and Chicago Bears Training Camp in Lake Forest.

Here's what to know about each event, and how to snag tickets.

Chicago Bears Family Fest

The 2023 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest will be held Aug. 6 at Soldier Field. The annual event, typically held in August, is a favorite among fans of all ages and includes family games and activities, and the chance to see the Chicago Bears hold their first practice of the season.

Tickets start at $13 and are currently on sale.

Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears last month announced their training camp schedule, which will bring several public practices for fans to Halas Hall in Lake Forest this summer.

The team's training camp is slated to be held from July 26 through Aug. 14, with nine public practices scheduled for fans to enjoy for free.

“Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is our first official in-person event of the new season and we look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

Tickets to those practices are set to become available at 10 a.m. on July 6.

Fans can select up to four tickets per date. Fans visiting training camp will have the chance to get an "up-close view of practice" and have the chance to participate in Bears-related activities, including photo and autograph opportunities, visits from Staley Da Bear and Monster Squad, and more.

Fans will not be able to park at Halas Hall, but free options are available at Hawthorn Mall and shuttle buses are set to run "regularly." Ride-share and drop-offs "of any kind" won't be allowed at Halas Hall or within Conway Park, the team said.

See the full training camp schedule below: