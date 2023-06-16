Date announced for 2023 Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

Football season may not be here yet, but Bears fans have plenty to look forward to for the 2023-2024 season. But before that begins, there's Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field.

This year, the 2023 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest will be held Aug. 6 at Soldier Field. The annual event, typically held in August, is a favorite among fans of all ages and includes family games and activities, and the chance to see the Chicago Bears hold their first practice of the season.

In years past, the event has featured games, pony rides, live music, player autographs, Chicago Bears jersey giveaways and more.

According to organizers, tickets are required to attend, and are set to go on sale at a later date.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fans this summer can pay a visit to one of nine Chicago Bears Training Camp practice open to the public. Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, takes place July 26 through Aug. 14, with practices on July 27, 28, 29, 31 and Aug. 1, 4, 8, 9 and 10 open to the public.

“Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is our first official in-person event of the new season and we look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date."

According to officials, free tickets to Bears training camp will be made available to the public at 10 a.m. July 6. Fans can select up to four tickets per date. Fans visiting training camp will have the chance to get an "up-close view of practice" and have the chance to participate in Bears-related activities, including photo and autograph opportunities, visits from Staley Da Bear and Monster Squad, and more.

Here's more information on Chicago Bears training camp.