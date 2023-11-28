Bartlett auto class gets invaluable lesson in giving

A group of suburban students received an important lesson in kindness just before Thanksgiving.

The auto classroom at Bartlett High School was transformed into a working shop, when students were presented with a unique job opportunity with tremendous impact.

Their school resource officer asked the auto teacher, Anthony Metallo, if the class would be willing to volunteer their time to help a community member in need.

She'd lost her husband and home and was living out of her car, which desperately needed repairs.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Once we heard why I actually got excited," said senior, Luiz Maya. "This will be a nice helpful thing we’re doing for a person in the community."

Students in the program get hands-on experience that prepares them for a future in the auto industry. Students also have the option to get certified as automotive technicians by graduation.

"With the amount of people that are retiring in this field, there’s going to be such a huge need for mechanics. Whether it’s diesel, body shop, just general automotive mechanics all over the place," said Metallo.

The experience is invaluable, but students say this opportunity to do a good deed is worth so much more.

"I felt honored and privileged that I go to do this, because I believe that you should always put out good things and always help others," said junior, Yazan Aburmishan.