Bally's opens temporary casino at Medinah Temple in downtown Chicago

The excitement was visible outside the historic Medinah Temple as Bally's Casino opened its temporary facility early Saturday morning.

Angela Bennett, who was first in line alongside several friends, said she was happy to have casino close to home and spend her money downtown - instead of outside the city limits.

"I wanted to be the first one, because I have a daughter that works here, thank God. But I am gonna love it, because I like to gamble," Bennett said.

One River North resident who waited in line on opening day said when it comes to the casino, he believes the pros outweigh the cons.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I hope it’s going to bring some tax dollars into the city," stated Bruce Brandwein. "We need some more businesses here and people coming downtown."

But not everyone in Chicago shares that sentiment. Some continue to remain worried about the possibility of increased crime and heavy traffic.

"Our concern isn’t with the inside of the casino, but with the outside, neighboring businesses," said Brian Israel, director emeritus of the River North Residents Association.

The association, alongside 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins and 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly, have been opposed to the project.

"These areas have seen significant increases in crime in the past few years, and so the last thing we want to do is make anything worse," Israel said. "If you picture thousands of patrons moving through the neighborhood at all hours to gamble, it’s pretty hard to imagine how that makes the situation better."

Both Chicago police and traffic patrols were present outside on Saturday as visitors flocked to the casino. With nearly 800 slot machines and 56 new table games, plus restaurants and bars inside, there was no shortage of people checking out the space.

"It's beautiful, it's colorful, it's nice," visitor Valerie Strickland said.

The casino is open seven days a week, with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

Construction on a $1.7 billion permanent casino at the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center, located at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, is expected to begin in 2024. Bally’s was granted a license to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.