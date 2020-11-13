Baby With Measles May Have Exposed Travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

A 13-month-old baby traveled through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport earlier this month while contagious with measles, and may have exposed other travelers to the disease, public health officials said Friday.

The child, who arrived at O'Hare from an international location, visited Terminal 5 between 6 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 and Terminal 3 between 6 and 9:30 p.m. on the same evening, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The times include when the child visited the locations and two hours after. Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious person passes through a given area, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials advise unvaccinated individuals who passed through during the aforementioned times to check their immunization records and reach out to their health provider if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms include a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash of tiny, red spots.

There is no ongoing exposure risk to the public, health officials added.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be serious for young children.

People are encouraged to make sure their family members' vaccines are up to date before traveling abroad.