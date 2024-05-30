A baby bobcat is on the loose after escaping from a Michigan City zoo, Indiana officials said Wednesday in a release.

Grace, a 9-month-old bobcat, escaped from her exhibit enclosure at the Washington Park Zoo, according to the release. She is roughly the size of a housecat.

“Her prey would range from chipmunks to rabbits and smaller," Zoo director Jamie Huss said in the release. "We are concerned for her safety, and have continued to set live traps and trail cameras in hopes of a sighting and recapture.”

Huss added that the public should not be alarmed, and that the animal, which is native to the area, poses no threat to humans.

"Due to her age and size, Grace will likely not be a threat to humans or most animals as long as she is left alone," Huss said in the post. "Bobcats are quiet, secretive and active from dusk to night; and as with all wildlife, the natural response of a bobcat is to move away from humans.”

According to officials, Grace and her sister Hazel arrived at the Washington Park Zoo in December, and had been living in a specially designed habitat since April.

Wednesday morning, Zoo staff noticed Hazel was alone in her enclosure, the release said. Staff then immediately moved Hazel to different building for "safe holding."

As of Thursday morning, Zoo staff had not identified the location from which Grace escaped, and Grace still remained missing.

According to the post, Michigan City Animal Control and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting the Zoo with as the search for Grace continues. Officials are asking any residents who spot Grace to not attempt to capture her and instead report any sightings to the Michigan City Police Department's non-emergency number at 219-874-3221/