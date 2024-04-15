At least 50 people arrested after protests disrupt traffic in downtown Chicago, near O'Hare Airport

More than 50 people were arrested on Monday in connection with protests that caused major disruptions and halted traffic in downtown Chicago and near O'Hare International Airport.

The pro-Palestinian protests in the Chicago area were part of a wave of demonstrations across the U.S., in which activists called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Disruptions began in Chicago during the morning rush hour, when protesters brought traffic to a halt along the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare International Airport. Traffic was halted for around an hour, prompting passengers to abandon their taxis or rideshares and walk to the airport.

Video posted on social media showed empty lanes in front of a typically busy O'Hare terminal, with travelers having to walk with luggage. Some passengers diverted to the Transit and Rental Car Facility to catch the tram to the terminals. A number of people weren't lucky, however, and ended up missing their flights.

Outbound lanes near a terminal at O’Hare International Airport were blocked Monday morning on the Kennedy Expressway due to a protest, Total Traffic says.

A total of 40 people were apprehended during the demonstrations, authorities stated. Chicago police said 31 women and nine men, ranging in age between 19 and 43 years old, were taken into custody.

Charges were pending as of Monday night.

Disruptions were also felt in the Loop, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets after a rally at Federal Plaza. More than 100 people blocked traffic as they worked to get their message across.

Fourteen people were arrested during protests in the Loop, according to Chicago police.