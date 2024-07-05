At least 1 rescued from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana

At least one person was rescued from Lake Michigan in Hammond, Indiana, on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 4 p.m., first responders were on scene at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Dr. Footage showed one man being escorted off a U.S. Coast Guard boat, being placed onto a stretcher and wheeled into an ambulance.

Multiple other rescue boats remained on Lake Michigan following the rescue, but it wasn't immediately clear if first responders were searching for others in the water.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.