It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it.

After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.

And as sunsets become increasingly earlier and sunrises increasingly later, spending time outside will soon become a bit unpleasant -- and so will sitting inside a cold vehicle, waiting for it to warm up.

But can you start your vehicle and warm it up, while you, say, shovel the driveway?

In Illinois, legally speaking, the short answer is no.

Illinois is one of many states that have implemented laws against leaving motor vehicles unattended.

"...No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway," according to the state's vehicle code.

In Chicago, leaving a vehicle unattended is a municipal code violation, as is the case in other communities.

There is one way around it however: Using a remote start.

A vehicle turned on using a remote starter system is not classified an "unattended motor vehicle," the law says.

However, in 2021, the Chicago Police Department warned against doing so, noting a string of vehicle thefts in which offenders targeted unattended vehicles.

"Vehicles that are left running continue to be taken in the 14th District and citywide," the Jan. 17 tweet read. "Please do your part to protect yourself and your community. Giving away your car is a nice gesture but... TURN IT OF AND TAKE THE KEYS!!!"

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended. Not only is it a municipal violation but someone can take your vehicle and use it in a crime. #CPDMediaCar https://t.co/reGhzUWTrK — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 17, 2021

And while temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s may feel cold, enjoy it while it lasts. According to a prediction from the Old Farmer's Almanac, parts of the upper Midwest, including the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, will potentially see “unreasonably cold and snowy” conditions this winter.