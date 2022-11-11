Chicago Weather

Chicago, Suburbs to See Colder Weather, Falling Temperatures Starting Friday

Goodbye 70s, hello cold weather.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Earlier this week, the Chicago area saw temperatures climb, eventually reaching a high -- and setting a new record, NBC 5 Storm Team says -- of 76 degrees on Thursday. But what goes up, must come down.

Friday, a mild morning will keep temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. But as the day goes on, those numbers are expected to fall. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, readings at noon in the Chicago area will clock in around 46 degrees under partly sunny skies.

But by 6 p.m., temperatures are predicted to hit 39.

Around 10 p.m., you're going to need a warmer jacket, as temperatures are forecast to be around 35 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

chicago winter prediction Oct 20

Chicago Could See a Snowier Winter Than Normal. See NOAA's New Predictions

Chicago Winter Solstice 16 hours ago

As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place

Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, but the added wrinkle will be the presence of some moisture in the atmosphere, which could lead to widely-scattered pockets of mixed precipitation, according to forecast models.

That disturbance will move its way out by Saturday night, and it appears that highs will stay in the upper-30s and low-40s through the start of the new work week.

By Tuesday, another disturbance is expected to draw moisture up into the area, with snow and some mixed precipitation possible across the region.

High temperatures are not expected to get out of the upper-30s to low-40s for quite a while, through at least next weekend according to extended forecast models.

For all the latest forecasts and information, be sure to download the NBC Chicago app.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us