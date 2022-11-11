Chicago, Suburbs to See Colder Weather, Falling Temperatures Starting Friday

Earlier this week, the Chicago area saw temperatures climb, eventually reaching a high -- and setting a new record, NBC 5 Storm Team says -- of 76 degrees on Thursday. But what goes up, must come down.

Friday, a mild morning will keep temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. But as the day goes on, those numbers are expected to fall. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, readings at noon in the Chicago area will clock in around 46 degrees under partly sunny skies.

But by 6 p.m., temperatures are predicted to hit 39.

Around 10 p.m., you're going to need a warmer jacket, as temperatures are forecast to be around 35 degrees, NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, but the added wrinkle will be the presence of some moisture in the atmosphere, which could lead to widely-scattered pockets of mixed precipitation, according to forecast models.

That disturbance will move its way out by Saturday night, and it appears that highs will stay in the upper-30s and low-40s through the start of the new work week.

By Tuesday, another disturbance is expected to draw moisture up into the area, with snow and some mixed precipitation possible across the region.

High temperatures are not expected to get out of the upper-30s to low-40s for quite a while, through at least next weekend according to extended forecast models.

