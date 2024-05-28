Bubble bath, bumper cars: Photo series puts cicadas in hilarious situations

Illinoisans are getting creative with the cicada explosion many are currently experiencing, including one woman who photographed a hilarious "day in the life" of a cicada.

Rhonda Stearns Adair took to social media to share images of cicadas in a recent photoshoot in Charleston, Illinois. Her sister then shared her post in the "Illinois Cicada Watch" Facebook group.

The images showed cicadas in a small kitchen making tea, another in a bath, some with a guitar, others playing bumper cars and more.

Each photo came with a caption.

"Soaking off 13 or maybe 17 years of dirt with a nice bubbley bath," the caption for the cicada in a bubble bath read.

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Stearns Adair stressed that "all cicadas were released afterward," with the exception of one -- the cicada in the bath, which was already... "well, you know."

Charleston, a city south of Champaign, has been at the center of what experts said would be a particularly notable emergence.

Dr. Gene Kritsky at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati traveled to the city after noticing a high number of emergence reports earlier this month.

"They were having the beginnings of a really big emergence," he said at the time. "We got there at noon and hundreds had emerged just that morning and were still finishing the process of transitioning."