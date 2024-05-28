Cicadas Illinois

Bubble bath, bumper cars: Photo series puts cicadas in hilarious situations

Rhonda Stearns Adair took to social media to share images of cicadas in a recent photoshoot in Charleston, Illinois

Rhonda Stearns Adair

Illinoisans are getting creative with the cicada explosion many are currently experiencing, including one woman who photographed a hilarious "day in the life" of a cicada.

Rhonda Stearns Adair took to social media to share images of cicadas in a recent photoshoot in Charleston, Illinois. Her sister then shared her post in the "Illinois Cicada Watch" Facebook group.

The images showed cicadas in a small kitchen making tea, another in a bath, some with a guitar, others playing bumper cars and more.

Each photo came with a caption.

"Soaking off 13 or maybe 17 years of dirt with a nice bubbley bath," the caption for the cicada in a bubble bath read.

Stearns Adair stressed that "all cicadas were released afterward," with the exception of one -- the cicada in the bath, which was already... "well, you know."

Charleston, a city south of Champaign, has been at the center of what experts said would be a particularly notable emergence.

Dr. Gene Kritsky at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati traveled to the city after noticing a high number of emergence reports earlier this month.

"They were having the beginnings of a really big emergence," he said at the time. "We got there at noon and hundreds had emerged just that morning and were still finishing the process of transitioning."

