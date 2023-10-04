Are McDonald's ‘Boo Buckets' returning to Happy Meals in 2023? Here's what we know

Costumes, pumpkins, decorations, trick-or-treating: It's all part of the joy and nostalgia of Halloween.

But there's something else, too, that may spark some holiday memories: McDonald's Boo Buckets.

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while."

Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

But will they make a comeback this year?

Many fast food blogs and TikTok accounts say yes.

According to one article, McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets are "rumored to return Oct. 17." Another says as much, adding that a fourth bucket this year is expected to be introduced.

McDonald's however, has been mum. The Chicago-based company has not responded to NBC Chicago's multiple requests for confirmation or comment on the Boo Bucket front.

Meanwhile, Burger King has revealed a Halloween bucket of its own.

Earlier this week, Burger King confirmed to TODAY.com that it will be debuting a Halloween bucket for a limited time in select markets. According to officials, the Burger King Buckets are set to hit stores in Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Atlanta on Oct. 13.

For now, we wait. This story will be updated once we learn more about the boo crew.