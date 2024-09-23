Health & Wellness

American Red Cross seeks blood donors to help fulfill critical need

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed as the fall season begins, according to the Red Cross.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The American Red Cross is offering incentives for donors who help address a critical need for blood supplies.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed as the fall season begins, according to the Red Cross. Those who donate by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a retailer of their choice.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Details on blood donation opportunities from Sept. 23-Oct. 15 can be found below:

Cook County

Red Cross R Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Center     

Rauner Center, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612     

Local

Northwest Indiana 46 mins ago

Family demands bodycam footage after NW Indiana man dies while handcuffed

Chicago Public Schools 1 hour ago

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Chicago school's bathroom

Monday: 11:00 AM - 7:15 PM     

Tuesday: Closed     

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 7:15 PM     

Thursday: 9:00 AM - 5:15 PM     

Friday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM     

Saturday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM     

Sunday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM     

Orland Park Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center     

15142 South LaGrange Rd. Orland Park, IL 60462     

Sunday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm     

Monday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm     

Tuesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm     

Wednesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm     

Thursday: Closed     

Friday: Closed     

Saturday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm     

Schaumburg Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center     

622 East Golf Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173     

Monday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM     

Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM     

Wednesday: Closed     

Thursday: Closed     

Friday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM     

Saturday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM     

Sunday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM   

Calumet City

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calumet City Library, 660 S Manistee Ave

Chicago

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

9/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 401 N Michigan, 401 N Michigan Ave

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1520 West Harrison Street

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W 111th St

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fox Ford Lincoln, 2501 N Elston Ave.

9/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Betty Shabazz International Charter School, 6547 S Stewart Ave

9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Breakers at Edgewater Beach, 5333 N Sheridan Rd

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, 1100 S Hamilton Ave

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Guild Row, 3130 North Rockwell St

10/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horizon Science Academy Belmont, 4434 N Laramie Ave

10/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., On Tour Brewing, 1725 W Hubbard St

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave

10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield

10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Matthias, 4910 N. Claremont

10/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DePaul Center, 1 E Jackson Blvd

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W Ogden Ave,

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chicago Public Library Independence Branch, 4024 N Elston Ave

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Loyola University Damen Center, 6511 N Sheridan Rd

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cook County Human Resources, 69 W Washington St.

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Uptown Branch, Chicago Public Library, 929 W Buena Ave

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Uptown Branch, Chicago Public Library, 929 W Buena Ave

10/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran, 1500 W Elmdale Ave

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

10/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 120 S. LaSalle, 120 South LaSalle

Des Plaines

10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Zachary Parish, 567 W Algonquin Rd

Flossmoor

9/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., FCC-Flossmoor Community House, 847 Hutchison Rd

Glencoe

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Takiff Center, 999 Green Bay Rd

Hazel Crest

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate South Suburban Hospital, 17800 Kedzie Ave

La Grange

9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road

Lincolnwood

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Maywood

10/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130

10/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rock of Ages Baptist Church - Wade Foundation Center, 1405 Madison St

Melrose Park

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, 701 W. North Ave

Midlothian

10/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Midlothian Park District Recreation Center, 14500 Kostner Ave

Northbrook

10/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd

Northfield

10/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Trier High School, 7 N Happ Rd.

Palatine

10/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

9/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W 127th St

Rolling Meadows

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, 2300 Cardinal Drive

South Holland

9/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Holland Community Center, 501 E 170th St

Wilmette

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Rd

Winnetka

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Avenue

DuPage County

10/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road

Oak Brook

9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lewis University Oak Brook Campus, 1111 W 22nd St

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Rd

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center

Villa Park

10/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S. Cornell

Wheaton

10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S Gables Blvd

Lake County

Barrington

10/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W Highway 22

Deerfield

10/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hyatt Regency in Deerfield, 1750 Lake Cook Rd

Lake Forest

10/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Church of Lincolnshire, 201 Riverwoods Road

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

Lake Villa

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chain of Lakes Bible Church, 43 West Grass Lake Road

Round Lake

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Round Lake Area Public Library, 906 Hart Rd

Waukegan

10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vista Medical Center East, 1324 N Sheridan Rd

 

This article tagged under:

Health & Wellness
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us