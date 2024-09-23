American Red Cross seeks blood donors to help fulfill critical need

The American Red Cross is offering incentives for donors who help address a critical need for blood supplies.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed as the fall season begins, according to the Red Cross. Those who donate by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a retailer of their choice.

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Details on blood donation opportunities from Sept. 23-Oct. 15 can be found below:

Cook County

Red Cross R Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Center

Rauner Center, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612

Monday: 11:00 AM - 7:15 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 7:15 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM - 5:15 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM - 3:15 PM

Orland Park Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

15142 South LaGrange Rd. Orland Park, IL 60462

Sunday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Monday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Tuesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Wednesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Schaumburg Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

622 East Golf Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173

Monday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Calumet City

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calumet City Library, 660 S Manistee Ave

Chicago

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

9/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 401 N Michigan, 401 N Michigan Ave

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1520 West Harrison Street

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W 111th St

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fox Ford Lincoln, 2501 N Elston Ave.

9/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Betty Shabazz International Charter School, 6547 S Stewart Ave

9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Breakers at Edgewater Beach, 5333 N Sheridan Rd

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, 1100 S Hamilton Ave

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Guild Row, 3130 North Rockwell St

10/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horizon Science Academy Belmont, 4434 N Laramie Ave

10/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., On Tour Brewing, 1725 W Hubbard St

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 814 W Nelson Ave

10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield

10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Matthias, 4910 N. Claremont

10/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DePaul Center, 1 E Jackson Blvd

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W Ogden Ave,

10/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chicago Public Library Independence Branch, 4024 N Elston Ave

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Loyola University Damen Center, 6511 N Sheridan Rd

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cook County Human Resources, 69 W Washington St.

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Uptown Branch, Chicago Public Library, 929 W Buena Ave

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Uptown Branch, Chicago Public Library, 929 W Buena Ave

10/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran, 1500 W Elmdale Ave

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

10/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 120 S. LaSalle, 120 South LaSalle

Des Plaines

10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Zachary Parish, 567 W Algonquin Rd

Flossmoor

9/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., FCC-Flossmoor Community House, 847 Hutchison Rd

Glencoe

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Takiff Center, 999 Green Bay Rd

Hazel Crest

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate South Suburban Hospital, 17800 Kedzie Ave

La Grange

9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road

Lincolnwood

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Maywood

10/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130

10/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rock of Ages Baptist Church - Wade Foundation Center, 1405 Madison St

Melrose Park

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, 701 W. North Ave

Midlothian

10/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Midlothian Park District Recreation Center, 14500 Kostner Ave

Northbrook

10/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd

Northfield

10/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Trier High School, 7 N Happ Rd.

Palatine

10/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

9/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W 127th St

Rolling Meadows

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, 2300 Cardinal Drive

South Holland

9/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South Holland Community Center, 501 E 170th St

Wilmette

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Rd

Winnetka

10/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Avenue

DuPage County

10/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road

Oak Brook

9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lewis University Oak Brook Campus, 1111 W 22nd St

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Rd

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center

Villa Park

10/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S. Cornell

Wheaton

10/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S Gables Blvd

Lake County

Barrington

10/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W Highway 22

Deerfield

10/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hyatt Regency in Deerfield, 1750 Lake Cook Rd

Lake Forest

10/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Church of Lincolnshire, 201 Riverwoods Road

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

Lake Villa

9/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chain of Lakes Bible Church, 43 West Grass Lake Road

Round Lake

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Round Lake Area Public Library, 906 Hart Rd

Waukegan

10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vista Medical Center East, 1324 N Sheridan Rd