Amber Alert Issued for Missing Milwaukee Girls

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children after they were last seen in Milwaukee last week.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 4-year-old Cameria Banks and 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery were last seen on Feb. 8, 2020 in the 5900 block of North Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee.

Their mother, 26-year-old Amarah Banks, is also missing.

The children were last seen with their mother just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, and are believed to be missing under “suspicious circumstances,” according to Milwaukee police.

The three individuals were last believed to be in the company of an individual identified as Arzel Ivery. Ivery is currently in police custody, but authorities have been unable to locate the children or their mother.

Cameria Banks is described as a 4-year-old African-American girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 2-feet-5 inches and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a “Lion King”-themed long sleeve shirt with her brother’s face on it, and white pants.

Zaniya Ivery is described as a 5-year-old African-American girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2-feet-5 inches and weighing approximately 50 pounds. She had a similar shirt to the one her sister was wearing, along with white pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.