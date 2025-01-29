Advocate Health Care to close all clinics inside Illinois Walgreens

Advocate Health Care will close all 47 of its urgent care clinics that operate inside Illinois Walgreens stores, a statement from Advocate Health Care said Wednesday.

Officials said they made the decision "after careful consideration." The clinics will close effective Feb. 6, 2025, the statement said.

"This allows us to focus on additional ways patients prefer to access care, when and where they need it, including expanded virtual services that provide care within the comfort of their own home, as well as convenient access to urgent care and primary care locations in the community," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that Advocate recently announced "investment" on Chicago's South Side, with the opening of "Neighborhood Care" locations inside places like churches and community centers.

According to Advocate, all 47 clinics inside Illinois Walgreens were staffed by one to two medical office assistants, along with "additional clinicians who support virtual care operations." The clinics spanned the Chicago area, with locations across the city and multiple suburbs.

"We are partnering closely with Walgreens to navigate this transition and will support employees by working to find them alternative roles within our organization that best align with their skills and preferences," the statement went on to say.

According to Advocate Health's website, clinic appointments at Walgreens typically combined an "in-person experience with video technology. Appointments were available for minor illnesses, like sore throat or flu, for those two and older.

Screenings for a variety of conditions were also offered, the site said, along with sick care and treatment for a number of illnesses typically seen at an urgent care.

More details were not immediately provided by Advocate, and a spokesperson didn't immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The announcement follows Deerfield-based Walgreens' recent statement that it would close up to 1,200 "underperforming stores" by 2027. Five Chicago stores are set to shutter in February as part of the closings.