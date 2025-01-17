Five Walgreens stores in Chicago will soon shutter as the pharmacy chain becomes the latest to announce closures in the area, but when will the stores close for good?

The five stores set for closure are located in several Chicago neighborhoods. No suburban Walgreens locations were on the latest list.

According to officials, the stores are set to close between Feb. 17 and 27.

The closures come as the Deerfield-based pharmacy giant plans to close up to 1,200 "underperforming stores" by 2027.

According to CNBC data, approximately one-quarter of Walgreens’ 8700 locations were considered “unprofitable” by the company and subject to potential closure.

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs," the company said in a statement. "It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those here in Chicago, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions."

Walgreens added that said it "intends to redeploy" the majority of employees from stores that are shuttering.

Full list of Chicago closures

According to officials, the following stores are set to close:

7111 South Western Avenue (West Englewood)

4005 West 26 th Street (Little Village)

Street (Little Village) 9148 South Commercial Avenue (South Chicago)

3405 South King Drive (Lake Meadows)

7109 South Jeffery Boulevard (South Shore)

Why are so many Walgreens stores closing?

The closure announcements come days after the company booked a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter and gave Wall Street some positive vibes on the drugstore chain’s plan to revive its struggling business

Company shares soared Friday after leaders told analysts they have made progress improving one of the biggest concerns facing the industry, shrinking prescription reimbursement, and said their store-closing plan was progressing better than expected.

CEO Tim Wentworth told analysts the company has had success modifying contracts with commercial insurers as well as Medicare and Medicaid plans that pay for prescriptions, including adjusting for high-cost drugs.

He also said the company has done better than expected in shifting prescriptions from U.S. stores it is closing to other Walgreens locations that remain open.

Walgreens closed 70 in its fiscal first quarter and plans shutter around 500 this year. The company runs about 8,500 locations in the U.S and Puerto Rico as well as a few thousand stores in Europe and Asia.

Those stores still face problems. They include a consumer who is buying less due to inflation and persistent theft, which Wentworth referred to as “hand-to-hand combat.”

Overall, though, the company reported a good fiscal first quarter, according to Edward Jones analyst John Boylan.

“However, we think it is premature to say that Walgreens is on a stable path to growth,” he said, noting that prescription reimbursement changes will take time and their impact remains uncertain.

In the quarter, Walgreens recorded adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents. That excludes store closing costs, which contributed to an overall loss of $265 million. The company’s revenue grew 7.5% to $39.5 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 38 cents per share on $37.4 billion in sales, according to FactSet.

Walgreens also said Friday that it was reaffirming a forecast it made in October for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share ranging between $1.40 and $1.80.

Analysts forecast earnings of $1.52 share.

Walgreens began 2024 by cutting the quarterly dividend it pays shareholders nearly in half in order to strengthen its balance sheet and free up cash. The company announced no dividend changes on Friday. But Chief Financial Officer Manmohan Mahajan told analysts Walgreens was still evaluating “the appropriateness and size of our dividend as part of our capital allocation policy.”

Walgreens shares plunged at the start of 2024 after its dividend announcement and never recovered. The stock shed around two-thirds of its value during the year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 13%.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois, company have gotten off to a much better start so far in 2025. The stock was up more than 26% to $11.64 in Friday morning trading.