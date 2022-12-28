A Year in Review: Here Are the Top 5 Local Videos of 2022

The clock's ticking, counting down to 2023.

But before the new year dawns, let's give a proper bid farewell to 2022 by reminiscing.

Here are NBC Chicago's five most-watched videos from the year:

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It

The U.S. tour began on Nov. 23 with a stop in Maine and includes dozens more before ending weeks later.

Read more here.

Illinois Facebook Lawsuit: Is it Too Late to Join the $650M Settlement?

More than a million Facebook users in Illinois are part of a seven-year, Class Action Lawsuit against the company, alleging it broke the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing biometric data — physical characteristics — of users without their consent, through things like facial recognition technology.

Read more here.

Basement-Only Illinois House Finds a Buyer

A home in suburban Illinois, which is almost entirely underground, sold last week after being on the market for just nine days.

Read more here.

Chicago Suburb Named Fourth Best Place to Live in US, Several Midwestern Towns Make Top 10: New List

One popular Chicago suburb was named among the best places to live nationwide, according to a newly released list, with several Midwestern spots making the top 10.

Read more here.

When Are You Most Contagious If You Get COVID? Here's the Latest from the CDC

The omicron variant has changed some of what many came to know about the coronavirus and how it spreads, but now with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some are wondering when they are most contagious and for how long after contracting the virus?

Read more here.