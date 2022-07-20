Chicago Suburb Named Fourth Best Place to Live in US, Several Midwestern Towns Make Top 10: New List

One popular Chicago suburb was named among the best places to live nationwide, according to a newly released list, with several Midwestern spots making the top 10.
Among 100 cities in America, Naperville was listed No. 4 in Livability's Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022 list, receiving a score of 668.
"A western suburb of Chicago, Naperville, IL, is a growing oasis where big-city attractions – think a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic," the website wrote.
Naperville received a score of 66 in "Civics," 60 in "Health," 55 in "Demographics," 56 in "Housing," 61 in "Economy," 70 in "Infrastructure," 65 in "Education" and 65 in "Amenities."
According to the list, nearly 90% of Naperville residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park and 10% of the suburb's workforce works remotely.
The median home value in Naperville is $503,821, the list showed, with a median household income of $127,648. The suburb's total population is 147,734 with a $9,227 median property tax.
X other Illinois towns were named on the list, including Oak Park ranking at No. 28, Downers Grove at No. 37, Evanston at No. 52 and Bloomington at No. 64.
Here's where other cities in and around the Midwest ranked:
No. 1: Madison, Wisconsin
No. 2: Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 3: Rochester, Minnesota
No. 5: Overland Park, Kansas
No. 6: Minneapolis, Minnesota
No. 7: Fishers, Indiana
No. 10: Carmel, Indiana
No. 12: Waukesha, Wisconsin
No. 20: Omaha, Nebraska
No. 25: Rochester Hills, Michigan
No. 26: Olathe, Kansas
No. 34: Troy, Michigan
No. 36: Bloomington, Minnesota
No. 39: Appleton, Wisconsin
No. 42: Cincinnati, Ohio
No. 46: Iowa City, Iowa
No. 47: Grand Rapids, Michigan
No. 61: Lawrence, Kansas
No. 63: Royal Oak, Michigan
No. 71: Kalamazoo, Michigan
No. 74: Green Bay, Wisconsin
No. 78: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
No. 80: Ames, Iowa
No. 89: La Crosse, Wisconsin
No. 90: Des Moines, Iowa
No. 92: Bloomington, Indiana
No. 96: Dubuque, Iowa
No. 97: Columbia, Missouri
For the full list with scores, click here.
Livability looked at more than 2,300 cities, focusing on mid-sized locations, based on more than 50 data points, which were grouped into Amenities, Economy, Demographics, Housing, Social and Civic Capital, Education, Health Care, Transportation and Infrastructure and Remote Readiness, according to the methodology.