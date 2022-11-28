Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It

After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season.

The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.

The U.S. tour began on Nov. 23 with a stop in Maine and includes dozens more before ending weeks later. While a popular and bright sight to see, the train also raises money and awareness for food banks along the CP network, according to a news release.

Whether you or your family are especially interested in trains or just love the holiday lights, you'll want to keep a few dates in mind. The train will make its first local stop in Bensenville just before 7 p.m. Friday night. There will even be a live performance, with artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason taking the stage. Anyone interested should park adjacent to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and South York Street, according to CP Railway's website.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Then, the following morning, the train will head to Pingree Grove where Ell and Mason will put on another performance from 9-9:30 a.m. Visitor parking will be available at the nearby village hall.

If you aren't able to make either of those times for whatever reason, you'll also have another chance.

The following week the holiday train will stop at Viking Middle School in Gurnee. Anyone interested is encouraged to come out Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 5:10 p.m. to see the stunning lights, as well as performance by artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.