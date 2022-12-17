A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022

As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year.

While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as the midterm elections, Beijing Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup will be easily remembered, Chicago-area residents are likely looking back on the past year in a more local lens.

With just two weeks left in 2022, here's a look at what has happened in Chicago over the past 12 months that you may have since forgotten about:

1. Chicago began 2022 under a mask mandate

While COVID-19 pandemic concerns remain prevalent, 2022 was viewed by many as a stride towards returning to normalcy, with holidays being celebrated similarly to how they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and many events returning.

Though it may seem to many like this has been the case for a while, the city of Chicago began 2022 with a mask mandate, while also mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This requirement lasted for all of January and February of this year.

2. Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was charged with racketeering

In early March, longtime former Illinois House Speaker and Chair of the Illinois Democratic Party was hit with 22 racketeering-related charges, with prosecutors saying that Madigan led "a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance Madigan’s political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates" over the course of more than a decade.

Madigan was originally implicated in the bribery scheme in July 2020 when a deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd came to light.

3. Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to jail for staging hate crime

In what was the ending of a three-year political and legal battle in Chicago, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime, in addition to 30 months of probation.

Less than a week later, Smollett was ordered to be released from jail by an appeals court.

4. American Buffalo found roaming the suburbs

An American Buffalo made headlines around the region after being spotted throughout the northern suburbs roaming residential streets and minding its own business.

While the animal's identity was never confirmed, some wondered if it was "Tyson the Bison", an animal that had escaped in September 2021 from farmland in unincorporated Wauconda.

5. Iconic Lakeview bakery serves their final donuts

Dinkel's Bakery, a Lakeview staple that had operated for just over a century, served their final baked goods in late April in an emotional farewell.

After four generations in the Dinkel family, the owner decided to retire, thanking Chicago families for decades of support.

"Please know we have been honored to be a part of your lives all these years," a statement from Norman J. Dinkel read.

6. Illinois Facebook users are paid out checks from massive class-action settlement

After a $650 million class-action settlement involving Facebook was approved in 2020, Illinois residents who filed a claim received checks worth between $200 and $400 from the social media giant back in May.

More than 1.4 million Illinois residents filed a claim with Facebook, due to the company's violation of the state's Biometric Privacy Act passed in 2008.

7. Lucky Illinois winners cashed out with a $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot

After weeks of not having a winner, a $1.34 billion jackpot was finally awarded out in the Mega Millions to two lucky Illinois residents who shared the prize after purchasing the ticket at a Des Plaines gas station.

Though the jackpot was originally won during the July 29 drawing, they did not come forward until late September, days before a critical claiming deadline.

8. Social media falls in love with Plainfield couple's 'Stranger Things' Halloween display

It wasn't without local controversy this fall when social media fell in love with an elaborate "Stranger Things"-inspired Halloween display, with extravagant outdoor decorations that attracted visitors from across the Chicago area.

The couple teased toward future Halloween displays, so there may be even more coming in 2023.

9. Suspect taken into custody in the Delphi murders case

Nearly six years after two teen girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, a suspect was taken into custody in late October and charged in connection with the two girls' murders.

The murders made national headlines and sent shockwaves through the small Indiana town, creating a high-profile cold case over the last several years. Officials said the case has stayed open, with the possibility of there being more than one suspect remaining.

10. Chicago Bears reveal what a stadium in Arlington Heights would look like

After months of speculation, the Chicago Bears revealed what a potential stadium in northwest suburban Arlington Heights would look like after purchasing property at Arlington Park.

Renderings were released of the complex surrounding the potential stadium as well, with several buildings, greenspaces and a consistent Bears-oriented theme.