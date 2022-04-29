Dinkel's Bakery in Lakeview To Serve its Final Donuts and Desserts as it Closes for Good

Dinkel's Bakery will dish out its final donuts, Danishes, coffee cakes and cookies as it prepares to close for good this weekend.

The fourth generation, family owned Lakeview bakery on Lincoln Ave. has served the community for more than a century.

The bakery confirmed that while Dinkel's has been in the family since 1922, the owner has decided to retire.

"With 100 plus years in business it is now time to say goodbye. It has been said there is a time, and a place for everything. With love and gratefulness for all our supporters, employees, neighborhood, and city, we say our farewell to you April 30, 2022," a post on Dinkel's website, from Norman J. Dinkel reads.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Please know we have been honored to be a part of your lives all these years."

George Mycyk/NBC Chicago

Lines were already beginning to form outside the bakery early Thursday morning, as customers hoped to get their final treats.

In addition to custom cakes and other desserts, Dinkel's is known for its "World Famous Stollen" bread made with almonds, cashews, pineapple and golden raisins soaked overnight in rum and brandy.