What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea

The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project.

The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.

While the stadium design remains unknown, the architecture company responsible for the project has released a 31-document outlining the complex's design, featuring numerous different buildings and outdoor areas.

The mastery plan, released by the company Hawk Howerton, is extremely detailed with Bears-centric designs, with specific insights into each section of the multi-purpose district.

Here's a look at the renderings - from retail establishments to green spaces and much more.

