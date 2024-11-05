A new kind of Macy's opens in Chicago suburb

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous NBC Chicago story.

A new kind of Macy's store will soon open at popular shopping center in a Chicago suburb.

Nov. 9, Macy's will host the grand opening of a "small format" store at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect, according to a release. It's one of more than two dozen similar "small format" stores Macy's opened recently at shopping areas across the country.

Earlier this year, Macy's opened a similar store at Bloomingdale Court.

According to the announcement, the new formats are similar to a typical Macy's department store, with a range of sections including men's, women's and kid's fashion along with beauty products, toys, luggage, gifts and more.

Customers can also pay Macy's bills and use Macy's credit cards at the smaller stores, take advantage of "buy online and pickup in store" features and more.

According to the release, the new store will be located at Randhurst Village, located at 1023 Center in Mount Prospect.