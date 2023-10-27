Say goodbye to the McDonald's McFlurry straw. Or was it a spoon?

According to the Chicago-based chain, it was actually a "spindle." Either way, McDonald's is moving away from the utensil, an announcement posted to McDonald's corporate site said.

"True McFlurry fans know the spoon doubles as a spindle, which restaurant crew use to mix the perfect amount of sweet toppings into our creamy soft serve," the Oct. 24 post read. "And starting this month, it's about to get a sustainable glow-up in the U.S."

The announcement goes on to say that McDonald's restaurants will soon transition to a "reusable spindle that's swapped out and cleaned after each McFlurry is made."

McFlurries wil then be served to customers with a smaller, black spoon -- the same one that comes with McDonalds' sundaes -- that uses less plastic, the chain said.

"This small change will help reduce single-use plastic waste in restaurants," the announcement continued.

It's the latest in a slew of changes the restaurant this year said it would be making.

In September, McDonald's announced it was in the process of removing all soda machines from inside restaurants. Over the summer, the chain removed three bakery menu items as part of a "phase out." In the spring, the restaurant said it would make tweaks to the way its burger buns, patties and cheese are cooked.