McDonald's Burgers Are Getting a Few Tweaks. Here's What's Changing

McDonald's burgers will soon taste a little bit different, in hopes of making them "more flavorful then ever."

According to a report from CNN, the Chicago-based fast-food giant is set to make small tweaks and changes to the way the buns, patties and cheese are cooked.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA, in a statement Monday.

According to the report, the changes are expected to result in softer buns and gooier cheese. White onions will be added to patties while they sear on the grill. On Big Macs, more sauce will be added, the report says.

The changes come after McDonald's earlier this month was expected to close offices ahead of impending layoffs. According to the Associated Press, the company reported its global sales rose nearly 11% in 2022, while sales in the U.S. climbed almost 6%. Total restaurant margins rose 5%. In its latest annual report, it cited difficulties in adequately staffing some of its outlets.

“We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a Jan. 6 letter to employees. He said the company was divided into silos and that the approach was “outdated and self-limiting.”

In January, McDonald’s said its “Accelerating the Arches” program would focus on “deliveries, Drive Thru, digital and development.”

In the past year, McDonald's has experimented with adding Krispy Kreme doughnuts to certain locations, welcomed back the McRib and Shamrock Shake, and collaborated with a famed streetwear brand to add adult happy meals to menus.

In 2021, it added three new chicken sandwiches to its list of offerings.