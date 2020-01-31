8 Shot Thursday in Chicago

Eight people were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including five who were shot in the span of about 90 minutes.

The day’s latest shooting left two men injured as they drove through Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The men, both 21 years old, were southbound about 8:05 p.m. when someone standing in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said. One man was shot in the thigh and grazed on the torso, while the other was grazed on the thigh. Both were in fair condition after driving themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Less than an hour and a half before that, a man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 33-year-old was inside a parked vehicle about 6:45 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Fifteen minutes earlier, two men were shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

They were in a westbound vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 115th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The vehicle the men were in then crashed in a vacant lot.

The men, 19 and 23, were each struck in the shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A man was found shot Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Officers conducted a well-being check about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of East Drexel Square Drive and found the 56-year-old inside with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

About the same time, a man was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was on the front steps of a residential building about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when three males across the street pulled out guns and opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting injured a 26-year-old man in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 4:15 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Kimball Avenue when shots were fired, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s shootings follow a Wednesday in which six people were shot, one of them fatally.