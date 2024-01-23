$777,777 scratch-off ticket sold at 7-Eleven Chicago suburbs

The phrase "lucky number seven"'" took on a whole new meaning after a $777,777 scratch-off lotto ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenient store in the suburbs.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $10 "777 Jackpot" scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 was sold at 7-Eleven gas station in Des Plaines, located at 1585 Rand Road in Des Plaines.

As a reward for selling the ticket, the convenience store will receive a one percent bonus of the prize, amounting to $7,777.

The ticket is the latest in a slew of jackpot-winning tickets recently sold across the Chicago area, including a $3.6 million scratch-off ticket sold in Lincolnwood, and a $1 million lotto ticket sold in Arlington Heights.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In December 2023, a $777,777 "777 Jackpot" scratch-off ticket was sold at a gas station on the south side of Chicago.