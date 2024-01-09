$1M winning lottery ticket sold in northwest suburbs

The Illinois Lottery has crowned its first $1M winner of 2024, thanks to a winning Lotto ticket sold at a gas station in the northwest suburbs.

According to press release from the Illinois Lottery, the winning "Lotto Million 1" ticket was sold at a Marathon Gas station in Arlington Heights, at 115 W. Dundee Road.

The ticket matched all six numbers -- 16, 32, 40, 42, 44, 45 -- to win the $1 million prize, the release said.

The gas station that sold the winning ticket will also receive a prize in the form of $10,000, which amounts to one percent of the winnings, the release continued.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Lotto" is an Illinois-only game played weekly on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, lottery officials said. The current jackpot for that game stands at $9,050,000, and the next drawing is Thursday, Jan. 11.

Other recent Illinois lottery winnings include two, $1 million instant tickets, sold last month in Oak Park.