The holidays are here, and as many look to finish up their holiday shopping with Christmas days away, it wouldn't hurt to have some extra cash around.

For those who played the Illinois Lottery in 2023, it may be worth going back and checking your tickets from this year as over $4 million in lottery prizes from the year remain unclaimed, according to lottery officials.

The unclaimed winnings total $4.35 million, including two tickets that will expire in the first half of 2024.

The following prizes, listed in chronological order, remain unclaimed:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The first two prizes, a $225,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Bellwood in April, and a $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Skokie in June, both expire one year from the date of the winning drawing, giving those winners just a few months left to claim their prizes.

A full list of unclaimed Illinois Lottery prizes can be found here.