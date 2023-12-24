2 lottery tickets worth $1 million each sold in Illinois

Christmas came early for two very lucky Illinois lottery players, both in Chicago suburbs.

The pair each one $1 million while scratching off tickets in the lottery's newly launched game $10 million.

The instant ticket game became available in December across the state, costing $50 for a single scratch-off ticket.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park and the second at Speedway, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.

"The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize," the lottery said.

The lottery's newest scratch-off game, a "$10 million" Instant Ticket, gives players the "chance to win over $330 million in total cash prizes," starting from $100 and up to $10 million, a press release from the agency said.

The game -- which includes three $10 million top prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes -- also offers "the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in the State," the release goes on to say.

“$50 scratch-offs have proven to be extremely popular across the country due to the bigger prizes they offer,” Director of the Illinois Lottery Harold Mays said in the release. “Our new ticket gives players a chance to win a top prize of $10 million, and we are excited to see how our players will respond.”

A spokesperson for the Illinois Lottery confirmed that the $50, "$10 Million" Instant Ticket is the highest price point Instant Ticket sold in the state. Previously, the cost of scratch-off lotto tickets in Illinois ranged from $1-$30.