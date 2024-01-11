$3.6M scratch-off Lotto ticket sold in Chicago suburbs

One lucky scratch-off ticket just scored someone in Illinois $3.6 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $10, "20 Years of Cash" scratch-off Instant Ticket was sold at a CVS Pharmacy, located at 3950 W. Devon Ave. in Lincolnwood.

The ticket allows players to win up to $25,000 per month for 20 years, officials said. The winner however opted to take a one-time cash payment of $3.6 million, officials added.

The CVS that sold the ticket will receive a bonus of one percent of the winnings, which amounts to $36,000, officials said.

The win comes several days after a $1 million lotto ticket was sold at an Arlington Heights gas station.

Other recent Illinois lottery winnings include a $600,000 iLotto ticket, and two $1 million lottery tickets sold in Oak Park.