Someone in Illinois just won $607,000 from an iLottery Fast Play ticket. Was it you?

One lucky Illinois lottery player is $607,328 richer, thanks to a winning iLottery Fast Play ticket.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the win, on the $20, progressive Fast Play game, "Illinois Super Jackpot," occurred just after the clock struck midnight on Monday.

The winning ticket joins more than 43,000 other Illinois Super Jackpot winning tickets this year, officials added.

The win comes several days after a $1 million lotto ticket was sold at an Arlington Heights gas station.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Other recent Illinois lottery winnings include two, $1 million instant tickets, sold last month in Oak Park.