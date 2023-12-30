Illinois Lottery

$777,777 jackpot-winning scratch-off ticket sold at gas station on Chicago's South Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

A jackpot-winning scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 was sold at a gas station in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood, meaning one lucky player will start off the new year on an excellent note.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the BP gas station at 4300 S. State St., netting the gas station a bonus of $7,777, or 1% of the prize winnings.

The big win came on a "777 Jackpot" scratch-off ticket, one of over 50 instant ticket games offered by the Illinois Lottery at retail locations.

With the new year coming around, those who played the Illinois Lottery in the past year can check their tickets to see if their numbers match any of the unclaimed drawings from 2023 that will be expiring in the next year.

