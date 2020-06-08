Bronzeville

6 Wounded in Bronzeville Shooting

Six men were injured in a drive-by Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said

By Sun-Times Media

Six men were injured in a drive-by Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. in the 3700 block of South State Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Local

reopening illinois 2 hours ago

Chicago to Open Some Parks, Libraries Monday

Chicago Police 7 hours ago

5-Year-Old Girl Shot in Hand on Chicago’s South Side

Three others — a 26-year-old man shot in the left foot, a 44-year-old man shot in the right leg and a 36-year-old man shot in the right arm — were taken to the same hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot, police said. The sixth man, 27, was shot in the right leg and taken to Provident Hospital in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide a description of the shooter, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Bronzevilleshootingsouth sidePolice Departmentinjured
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us