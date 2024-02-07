$500,000 Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago

One lucky Illinois Lottery player just scratched off a $500,000 win.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a jackpot winning $500,000 instant ticket was recently sold at Rico Fresh Market, located at 3552 W. Armitage in Chicago. The ticket, a "$100,000 Ca$h Spectacular" Instant Ticket, cost $10 a play, the press release said.

The store that sold the winning ticket will rake in a one percent bonus of the prize amount, the Illinois Lottery said, for a total of $5,000.

Last month, a $777,777 scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in suburban Des Plaines.

Prices for scratch-off Illinois Lottery tickets start at $1, with Illinois Lottery's newest scratch-off "$10 Million" ticket costing $50.