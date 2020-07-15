5 Teens Wounded in 3 Shootings Across Chicago Tuesday Night

Five teenagers were wounded in three separate shooting incidents across Chicago Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities said the latest shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. near Grant Park. A 15-year-old male told investigators he was walking in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue near Grant Park when two separate groups of people nearby were arguing, at which point someone from one of the groups opened fire and he was struck by a stray bullet.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area did not initially find any victims, but the teen later showed up at Northwestern Hospital with a graze wound to the face and was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, according to police. Witnesses reported seeing five males running from the area immediately after shots were fired, officials said.

Earlier in the evening, three female teens were wounded in a shooting near a CTA Red Line station in the city's Chatham neighborhood, according to police. Authorities said at around 8:48 p.m., the three were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West 79th Street when a silver sedan approached and someone inside began firing shots.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right foot, and a 16-year-old was shot in the right forearm, both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, officials said. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the left arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, according to police, who said all three victims were "very uncooperative with police officers about the shooting incident and refused to answer any questions."

And in the city's Trumbull Park neighborhood, a 16-year-old male was shot while inside his own home, according to police. The shooting took place at around 9:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Yates, according to police.

The teen told investigators he was inside his home when he heard shots and felt pain. He told investigators he believed the shots came from outside the home. He was shot in the leg and foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these shootings, according to police, who said the investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.

The teens wounded were among 14 people shot across Chicago Tuesday, leaving three people dead, officials said.