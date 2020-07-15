Teenage Boy Grazed by Stray Bullet Near Grant Park

A teenage boy was grazed by a stray bullet Tuesday near Grant Park in the South Loop.

The 15-year-old was walking alone about 10:30 p.m. when he came across two groups of males who were arguing in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, grazing the boy on the face, police said.

The boy walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. He is in good condition.

Witnesses said they saw five males running from the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.