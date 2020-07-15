Grant Park

Teenage Boy Grazed by Stray Bullet Near Grant Park

The 15-year-old was walking alone about 10:30 p.m. when he came across two groups of males arguing before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A teenage boy was grazed by a stray bullet Tuesday near Grant Park in the South Loop.

The 15-year-old was walking alone about 10:30 p.m. when he came across two groups of males who were arguing in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, grazing the boy on the face, police said.

Local

East Garfield Park 1 hour ago

Man Killed After Motorcycle Crashes Into Vehicle in East Garfield Park

Trumbull Park 4 hours ago

16-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Trumbull Park Home

The boy walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. He is in good condition.

Witnesses said they saw five males running from the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Grant ParkChicago PoliceNorthwestern Memorial HospitalShots Firedteen shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us