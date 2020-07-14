CTA Red Line

Police Investigating After Shooting Near Red Line Station Injures 3

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

An investigation is underway after three people were shot near a CTA Red Line station on Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three females, whose ages are unknown at this time, have been hospitalized after the shooting. All three are reported to be in good condition, with two of the victims transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and one of the victims was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The shooting occurred near the 79th Street Red Line station, according to CTA officials.

Local

chicago weather forecast 10 mins ago

Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Wednesday

lake zurich high school 30 mins ago

Mobile Testing Returning to Lake Zurich After 36 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 After Camp

The agency says that Red Line trains are running through the area, but are not stopping at 79th Street as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

CTA Red Line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us