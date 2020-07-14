Police Investigating After Shooting Near Red Line Station Injures 3

An investigation is underway after three people were shot near a CTA Red Line station on Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three females, whose ages are unknown at this time, have been hospitalized after the shooting. All three are reported to be in good condition, with two of the victims transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and one of the victims was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The shooting occurred near the 79th Street Red Line station, according to CTA officials.

The agency says that Red Line trains are running through the area, but are not stopping at 79th Street as the investigation continues.