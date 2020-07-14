16-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Trumbull Park Home

A 16-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot Tuesday in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

He was inside a home about 9:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Yates Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and foot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

About an hour earlier, two teen girls were among three people shot in Chatham near the 79th Red Line station.