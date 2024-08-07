Attention Illinois drivers: Did you receive a text from a "438" area code with a message about an "Illinois Tollway Services" unpaid invoice this week? Delete that text, tollway officials warned -- it's a scam.

Illinois tollway officials first warned of the phishing scam in the spring of 2024, with some reporting on social media that they had received text messages from an out of state number, claiming they had unpaid tolls owed to the agency.

The Illinois Tollway later confirmed that the texts targeting I-PASS customers were phishing-related. Another round of the phishing texts popped up around Fourth of July weekend, and it appears a new batch of texts went out Wednesday.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin was among those who received one early Wednesday. Martin reported the text was from a 438 area code, which appeared to be an area code in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

"Illinois Tollway Services, out records indicate that your vehicle has an unpaid toll invoice," the message read in Martin's case. The message typically then urges drivers to click a url to "settle your balance."

Previous versions of the scam used the words and spelling "Illinois Toll way," with a url containing the words Illinois Tollway Services. Wednesday's text used the words "Illinois Tollway Services" with a slightly different url containing the words Illinois Tollway Invoice.

.@ILTollway confirms a text phishing scam has reared up again... DELETE this text people!!! @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/qEWlBvlzpo — Kye Martin (@KyeMartinNBC) August 7, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, an alert had been posted to the official Illinois Tollway website, warning customers of the newest text scam.

"The Illinois Tollway is advising I-PASS customers to disregard phishing texts being sent to their phones from “Illinois Tollway Services” that detail a specific outstanding toll amount," the message said. The message went on to advise I-PASS customers to "delete any text that you receive stating an outstanding toll amount."

The agency also reminded users of the correct Illinois Tollway website to pay tolls online, and asked customers who receive a suspicious text to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Here's more information on what to do if you receive a text, and what to look for:

WHAT TO DO

When you recognize a phishing message, do not click on any links or attachments.

Delete the email message from your Inbox and then empty it from the deleted items folder to avoid accidentally accessing the websites to which it points.

Forward suspicious emails that appear to be from the Illinois Tollway to info@getipass.com.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR