Beware: Some Illinois Tollway I-Pass customers say they have received texts from the "Illinois toll way" about an unpaid toll, but officials say its a scam.

Last month, some reported on social media that they had received text messages from an out of state number, claiming they had unpaid tolls owed to the agency. The Illinois Tollway later confirmed that the texts were phishing-related.

"The Illinois Tollway worked immediately this weekend with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology and the appropriate federal authorities to take down the phony website responsible for the phishing texts that were sent to some I-PASS customers," a spokesperson from the Illinois Tollway said.

"I-PASS customers should delete any text they’ve received stating an outstanding toll amount," the spokesperson added.

In recent weeks, NBC Chicago received emails from several viewers saying they had received similar texts. A March report in the San Francisco Chronicle warned of a similar scam, wherein Bay Area drivers received text messages from what appeared to be the region's toll collector, directing them to a website to pay an outstanding FasTracks balance.

Officials there warned that the newest text message scam appeared more legitimate and sophisticated than previous ones as they contained "better spelling."

In Illinois, the tollway agency also asking customers who receive a text to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

"Customers who receive a text and are unsure if it is legitimate are asked to please check their accounts online at www.illinoistollway.com or to call our customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays," the agency said.

Earlier this year, the Tollway made a major change for I-PASS customers, switching from windshield transponders to stickers.

“The Illinois Tollway is continuing to adopt new tolling technology as it evolves, and I-PASS Sticker Tags mark the latest development in toll collection,” the agency said in a statement in January. “Sticker tags are being adopted by toll agencies across the country and by the Illinois Tollway as they provide a convenient, reliable and less expensive travel experience for our customers.”

More information about I-Pass stickers, and how they work can be found here.