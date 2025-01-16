Amber Alert

4-year-old girl safely located after Amber Alert issued in Rock Island

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 4-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning after a vehicle she was inside was stolen in Rock Island has been located safely, according to Rock Island police. The incident led to the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert.

Police said that Blessing J. Aoci was found safely and has been reunited with her mother. She will undergo a medical evaluation, authorities said.

The vehicle Blessing was taken in was one of several car thefts reported overnight in Rock Island, Chief Timothy McCloud said during a press conference.

Blessing was in the booster seat of her mother's vehicle at around 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 14th 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue in Rock Island, police said.

Police said Blessing's mother left the vehicle running and went inside the residence. The car was stolen with Blessing inside, police said.

Police found the vehicle "a short time later" at 9th Street at 14th Avenue in Rock Island, but the child was missing from inside.

It is unknown where Blessing was located, though police said further updates would be provided.

There was no further information available.

