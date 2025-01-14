The final store at a now-shuttered suburban mall will soon close its doors

The only remaining store open at what was once a popular suburban mall will soon close its doors, marking the end of an era for many shoppers.

Kohl's announced earlier this month that it will soon close more than two dozen stores nationwide, including two in Chicago's suburbs.

One of those locations includes the only remaining store at what was known as Spring Hall Mall in West Dundee and Carpentersville.

The store, located at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road, is expected to close by April, the company announced.

Another store in Plainfield is also set to shutter.

The Illinois closures mark two of the company's 27 planned for this spring.

Spring Hill Mall shuttered last spring, with all stores inside closing -- except for a Cinemark movie theater and the Kohl's store.

Fencing went up around the mall and its parking lots in late spring, though access to Kohl's and Cinemark remained. Demolition began over the summer.

While the Cinemark movie theater was part of the acquisition, the Kohl's location was not.

Now, with its closure, the final store at the mall will close.

The company cited the closing stores as "underperforming."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

The company said employees have been informed and associates were "offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"Kohl's thanks our associates for their work and is working to support our associates during this transition," the company said in its release.

Full list of Kohl's store closings

The impending closures affect 27 of the company's 1,150+ locations, according to Kohl's.

Ten of the 27 closing stores are located in California, with an e-commerce distribution center in Southern California also closing.

Here's the full list:

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia