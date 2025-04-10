As the Jewish community prepares for one of its most important holidays, leaders are warning of an increase in antisemitism and potential threats in the Chicago area.

With Passover beginning this week, community leaders alerted to the possibility of heightened threats as they work to prevent antisemitic violence, similar to an incident seen in Chicago in October 2024.

At that time, the city's Rogers Park community saw a Jewish man shot after police said he was targeted as he walked to his Synagogue.

“It’s a very scary world that we’re living in. To have it right in our neighborhood was terrifying," said Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward. “A terrorist attack and that has just elevated our anxiety.”

Now, there’s concern about the potential for similar attacks going into Passover.

Passover is a major Jewish holiday, celebrated over seven or eight days each year, commemorating the exodus of ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt, as recounted in the Bible. It is considered the most widely observed of any Jewish holiday, symbolizing freedom and the birth of a Jewish nation.

This year, the celebrations again occur amid anxieties and divisions among many Jews related to the unresolved Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and the specter of widespread antisemitism.

“We do need to be careful when we’re walking to and from synagogue," Silverstein said.

Michael Masters, CEO and national director for the Secure Community Network, said people should have a "heightened sense of vigilance moving into the Passover holiday."

The Secure Community Network, which provides security and safety resources to hundreds of Jewish organizations and institutions across North America, has been issuing frequent advisories ahead of Passover.

Specifically, the group has warned of possible threats from white extremist groups, including some organizing along the U.S.-Canada border. SCN said key extremist anniversaries, including Hitler’s birthday on April 20, coincide with the holiday, raising concerns about the risk of violence targeting Jewish communities.

"The Passover holiday also coincides with a number of dates of significance that neo-Nazis and white supremacists pay particular attention to. So all of that, is creating a very dynamic threat environment, or what I will refer to as a witches brew," Masters said.

According to SCN data, the number of incidents and threats tracked have more than doubled from 2022 to 2024.

More than 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the United States were reported between Oct. 7, 2023, and Sept. 24, 2024 — the most ever recorded by the Anti-Defamation League.

“Antisemitism is definitely on rise," Silverstein said. "We hear about incidents all time. I encourage people to make sure they are reporting this. It’s important that the police know about it.”