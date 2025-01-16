An Illinois Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning at the request of the Rock Island Police Department after a vehicle was stolen with a 4-year-old girl inside.

Blessing J. Aoci, described by police as a Black 4-year-old girl who weighs 50 pounds and has black hair with twists and brown eyes, was in a booster seat in the back of her mother's car when the vehicle was stolen at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of 14th 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue in Rock Island, police said.

Police said Blessing's mother left the vehicle running and went inside the residence. The car was stolen with Blessing inside, police said.

Police found the vehicle "a short time later" at 9th Street at 14th Avenue in Rock Island, but the child was missing from inside.

Blessing is wearing a pink jacket, blue pants and pink boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.

"All available resources are being dedicated to finding the missing child, including assistance from surrounding agencies, door to door canvassing and searching utilizing drones from RIPD, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, and Moline Police Department," the police department wrote on Facebook.