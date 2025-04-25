Oak Park

Bags of cash fell from a Brinks truck in suburban Chicago. Crowds of people stole $300K

The back door of the truck opened by "unknown means" in Oak Park, leading to three bags of U.S. currency falling out

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

Bags of cash fell out of a Brinks Home Security Company truck last week in a Chicago suburb, resulting in approximately $300,000 being stolen, a complaint filed to police said.

The back door of the truck opened by "unknown means" in Oak Park, leading to three bags of U.S. currency falling out, according to Brinks' complaint.

The incident happened while the driver was moving southbound on Austin Boulevard on Tuesday, the complaint read.

Brinks noted that upon returning to the area, between 50 and 100 people were seen taking money and fleeing.

The total estimated amount lost was approximately $300,000, according to the security company.

A representative from the Village of Oak Park told NBC Chicago no one was in custody as of Friday.

