Bishop Ford Expressway

4 Shot on Bishop Ford in South Holland

Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban South Holland.

They were in a vehicle when they were shot at 11:02 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

All four were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

Local

Wicker Park 12 mins ago

Man Grabs 13-Year-Old Girl in Wicker Park

West Humboldt Park 38 mins ago

Man Critically Injured in West Humboldt Park Fire

The shots appeared to have been fired from another vehicle, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, according to state police.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Bishop Ford Expresswaybishop ford
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us