CFD: 3 women among 4 seriously wounded in West Pullman shooting

Four people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of East 119th Street and South Michigan Avenue, officials said.

Three adult women and one adult man were struck by gunfire in the shooting and were all hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition.

Two of the victims were transported to University of Chicago Hospital, while the other two victims were taken to Christ Hospital. The nature of their injuries is currently unknown.

There is currently no further information available.